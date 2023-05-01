Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Drops By 12.0%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kernel Group Stock Performance
Shares of KRNLW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Kernel Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
