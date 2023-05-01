Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Decreases By 20.7%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,007.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $54.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

