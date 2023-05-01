Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Expands By 15.8%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kimball International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimball International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimball International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kimball International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

KBAL stock remained flat at $12.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. 56,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

