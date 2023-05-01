Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Increases By 7.8%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 482,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

CMU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,649. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

