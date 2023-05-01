Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Decreases By 9.3%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.6 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKFKF stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $71.83. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $71.83.

About P/F Bakkafrost

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

