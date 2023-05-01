Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 17.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 67,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,009. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

