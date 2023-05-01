Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Siam Cement Public Trading Down 2.1 %

Siam Cement Public stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

