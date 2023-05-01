Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Up 7.1%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.36. 56,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 122,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a negative net margin of 120.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,209,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 366,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sight Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

