SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading Down 0.9%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 1,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.