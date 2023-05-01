SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading Down 0.9%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 1,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.
About SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.
