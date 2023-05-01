Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Financial Review

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -43.29% -202.33% -32.23% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Similarweb and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.20%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

This table compares Similarweb and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $193.23 million 2.41 -$83.66 million ($1.11) -5.66 Pintec Technology $121.45 million 0.06 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Similarweb beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.