SingularityNET Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.22 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $378.21 million and approximately $35.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,224.64 or 1.00007525 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3177181 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $32,480,196.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

