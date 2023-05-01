SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading 0.6% Higher

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €19.00 ($20.88) and last traded at €19.00 ($20.88). 266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.88 ($20.75).

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.78. The company has a market cap of $489.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.03.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

