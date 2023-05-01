SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $28.08

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $27.46. SM Energy shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 124,260 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

