Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Raised to GBX 1,200 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,410 ($17.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,358.83 ($16.97).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,314.50 ($16.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6,259.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

