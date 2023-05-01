SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.15.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $285.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

