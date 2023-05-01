Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SON traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

