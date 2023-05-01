Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
