Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

