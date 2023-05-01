Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $76.96. 909,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,364. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.