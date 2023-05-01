Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.24. 1,058,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,318. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 271,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

