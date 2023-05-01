Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.