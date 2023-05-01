Southern (NYSE:SO) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

SO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

