SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 235,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 167,334 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.12. 6,250,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,549. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

