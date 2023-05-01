SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 194.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $68.47. 10,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.