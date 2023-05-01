SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 130,152 shares.The stock last traded at $78.94 and had previously closed at $79.11.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,925,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,147,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 471,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.