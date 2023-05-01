Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.43. 252,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

