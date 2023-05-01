Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61-0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.0 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.