Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,685. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.