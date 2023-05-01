Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 805

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Standard Chartered Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.54.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.