Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 805

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.