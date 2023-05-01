Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Decreased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 805,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,105. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

