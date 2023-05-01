Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $140.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.57.

DEN stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

