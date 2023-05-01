Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

EPRT stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

