Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.25

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.