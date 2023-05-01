Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 1st (AAL, ALSN, AX, CL, CMPR, CTO, CTSH, DAN, DELL, DGX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 1st:
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
