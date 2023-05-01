Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 1st (AAL, ALSN, AX, CL, CMPR, CTO, CTSH, DAN, DELL, DGX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 1st:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

