StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

