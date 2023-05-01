StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.