StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.45 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter.
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
