StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.45 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.