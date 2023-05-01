StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

