StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the medical research company's stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $8,156,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Heska by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

