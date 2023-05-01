StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ISIG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

