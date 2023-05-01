StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVCN. Bloom Burton downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVCN opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.96. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $30.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.45% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

