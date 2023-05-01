StockNews.com Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

