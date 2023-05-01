StockNews.com Lowers ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

E stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,598. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ENI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

