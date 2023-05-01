StockNews.com Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.20.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $351.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.28. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

