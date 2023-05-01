StockNews.com Upgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
