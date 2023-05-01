StockNews.com Upgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.