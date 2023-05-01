Stratis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.61 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $78.99 million and approximately $58.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.96 or 0.06521914 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,664,835 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.