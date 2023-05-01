Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $299.89. 2,389,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.75. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

