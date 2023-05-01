Summit Financial LLC Buys 98 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $194.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

