Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

