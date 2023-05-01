Summit Financial LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $283.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

