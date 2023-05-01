Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $202.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.