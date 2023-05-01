Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.45. 199,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 343,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

