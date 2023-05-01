Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $42.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Barclays decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $679,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,043.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

